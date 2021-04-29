Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Farhad Alipour

master card glassy animation

master card glassy animation loop motion graphics motion design motion logo motion typography loop animation animation logomotion logoanimation
My virtual Master card
backstage : https://www.instagram.com/stories/highlights/17885623802106813/
.
Do you need a great logo animation?
Let's work together: Dm
.
This is my motion practice which i took Refrence from @alexgoo.design .
.
And made some little changes to speed and strokes.
.
What do you think?
Comment your feedbacks❤️

