Nathalie Tran

Stade de France App Concept - Refreshment Bar

Nathalie Tran
Nathalie Tran
Hire Me
  • Save
Stade de France App Concept - Refreshment Bar delivery cart snack drink food refreshment bar bar stade ios minimal iphone clean ui clean design ui design ui app mobile ux design ux
Download color palette
  1. Stade de France - Buvettes.jpg
  2. Buvette_1.mp4
  3. Buvette_2.mp4

Hope you can enjoy this new design 👍This is an app concept for Stade de France. So exciting to show you more !

👉 Follow me to see more
👉 Feedbacks are welcome
👉 All comments help me to progress, so thank you!

🙇‍ To contact me :
Dribbble / Linkedin / Instagram

Nathalie Tran
Nathalie Tran
A creative selftaught UI/UX & Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Nathalie Tran

View profile
    • Like