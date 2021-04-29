🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
UNIVERSAL ICON SET v2.0
Universal Icon Set v2.0 is a high-quality icon set for websites, apps, social networks, prints, billboards and even for a postcard for your mom.
VISIT WEBSITE
TRY ON FIGMA
PRODUCT FEATURES
— 16 categories
— 24 x 24 px grid size
— 2px line stroke
— All shapes are vector based
— Smooth and rounded corners
— Easy to change style (Support Figma's Variants)
— Easy to change colors
FILE INCLUDES
— Figma file (library of components and support variants)
— IconJar file
— SVG files
— PNG files (24 x 24 px, 48 x 48 px, 72 x 72 px, 1200 x 1200 px)
CONTACT AND SUPPORT
Feel free to send me your feedback at support@123d.one
I appreciate your comments, likes and shares.
CREDITS
— Made with Figma and Photoshop
— Roboto Mono
— Mockup by @lstore_graphics
