Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dima Groshev | 123done

Universal Icon Set v2.0

Dima Groshev | 123done
Dima Groshev | 123done
  • Save
Universal Icon Set v2.0 123done universal icon set iconset icon pack icon design symbol iconography icon system glyph vector icons icon set icons icon figma iconjar minimalism clean paper ux ui
Universal Icon Set v2.0 123done universal icon set iconset icon pack icon design symbol iconography icon system glyph vector icons icon set icons icon figma iconjar minimalism clean paper ux ui
Universal Icon Set v2.0 123done universal icon set iconset icon pack icon design symbol iconography icon system glyph vector icons icon set icons icon figma iconjar minimalism clean paper ux ui
Download color palette
  1. 29-04-21-A4-01.png
  2. 29-04-21-A4-02.png
  3. 29-04-21-A4-03.png

UNIVERSAL ICON SET v2.0

Universal Icon Set v2.0 is a high-quality icon set for websites, apps, social networks, prints, billboards and even for a postcard for your mom.

VISIT WEBSITE

TRY ON FIGMA

PRODUCT FEATURES
— 16 categories
— 24 x 24 px grid size
— 2px line stroke
— All shapes are vector based
— Smooth and rounded corners
— Easy to change style (Support Figma's Variants)
— Easy to change colors

FILE INCLUDES
— Figma file (library of components and support variants)
— IconJar file
— SVG files
— PNG files (24 x 24 px, 48 x 48 px, 72 x 72 px, 1200 x 1200 px)

CONTACT AND SUPPORT
Feel free to send me your feedback at support@123d.one
I appreciate your comments, likes and shares.

CREDITS
— Made with Figma and Photoshop
— Roboto Mono
— Mockup by @lstore_graphics

FOLLOW
Figma Community | Instagram

Dima Groshev | 123done
Dima Groshev | 123done
Product Designer and founder of 123done

More by Dima Groshev | 123done

View profile
    • Like