Alice Avila

Music Player desktop app

Alice Avila
Alice Avila
  • Save
Music Player desktop app music desktop design desktop app musicplayer design web dailyui app ux ui
Download color palette

Hello guys!

This is my DailyUI #009.
Music player

I hope you like it!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Alice Avila
Alice Avila

More by Alice Avila

View profile
    • Like