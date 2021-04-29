Firoz Ahmed

Dental Care Instagram Post Template

Dentist and dental care social media post template
Features
- Fully layered PSD
- 300 DPI resolution
- Completely editable
- RGB Color mode
- size 1080 pixel*1080 pixel

For Custom order: firozahamed2028@gmail.com

