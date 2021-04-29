Indoor Plants Store design concept

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Such type of plants store can be very popular, especially during being home when it is the pandemic lockdown. It can be good for mental health, when there is no option to buy it offline and choose your plant. This company helps you to find the best plants for you, fertilizer, needed tools and home decor. And all this will be delivered to your door.
More about this concept is on https://www.behance.net/gallery/110248189/Indoor-plants-store