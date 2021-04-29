Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
alesha design

W LOGO DESIGN

alesha design
alesha design
  • Save
W LOGO DESIGN identity sketch art symbol company vector logo type alphabet alesha design w initials excellent lettermark lettering letters design initials inspirations initial logo awesome
Download color palette

Hi guys,
Please check my work, "W LOGO DESIGN ",
Feel free to give me feedback.
Enjoy! ;)
Contact us if you need a logo! | EMAIL | | WhatsApp
-
Subscribe my other social if you want to see more of my works:
Instagram | facebook | behance | linkedin

alesha design
alesha design
Professional Graphics Designer

More by alesha design

View profile
    • Like