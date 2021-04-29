Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kingfash

Kakes Kitchen logo

Kingfash
Kingfash
  • Save
Kakes Kitchen logo restaurants empanadas kitchen avatar mascotlogo business branding cartoon portrait cartoon portrait vector illustration design
Download color palette

A custom cartoon logo designed for a client on fiverr.
Visit here>> https://www.fiverr.com/share/r9dVZx
Hire me for designs.

Kingfash
Kingfash

More by Kingfash

View profile
    • Like