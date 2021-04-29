Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ventima Logo design

Ventima Logo design vector branding gedas meskunas design icon glogo logo exterior interior projecting instalation arrows cool hvac house home cooling heating ventilation ventima
VENTIMA - logo proposal for a home heating, cooling, ventilation company.
The letters V as arrows for heating and ventilation + home symbol.
Logo & Brand Identity Designer
