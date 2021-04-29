Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Padhang Satrio
Sobat.io

Morvo - Music Player App

Padhang Satrio
Sobat.io
Padhang Satrio for Sobat.io
Hire Us
  • Save
Morvo - Music Player App album uiux app mobile app mobile shuffle playlist play musician music app lyrics lyric bands band music player player songs song musics music
Download color palette

Hello guys!!

Here's my exploration of Music Player. Morvo is a comprehensive music player application that will help users find the best music they want. Hope you like it!

Any Type Of Query & Discussion: hello@sobat.io

Visit our website and follow us on Instagram

Sobat.io
Sobat.io
Hire Us

More by Sobat.io

View profile
    • Like