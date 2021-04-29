🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi everyone!
Take a look at a “Places” blog shot. “Places” is a coworking network that helps remote workers to find their space all-around-the-world. Now we’re live with the page of a blog. We believe, that giving insights and valuable content to the client is highly important for every company. That is why we’ve created and designed this page. It shows news & updates, events, and, what is the most important - topics that redirect the user to articles with valuable insights. We’ve designed this page to ensure the UX user will remember - comfortable, minimalistic on-site navigation, clear communication in combination with a pleasant UI gives the user the sense of community! See more info about us and our community on LinkedIn.
---
