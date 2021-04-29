Serhiy

@kak.v.berline about @khlebniy

Serhiy
Serhiy
  • Save
@kak.v.berline about @khlebniy logo kyiv berlin cafe design motiongraphics gif animation loop aftereffects 2d motion design
Download color palette

The Gif for @kak.v.berline Instagram post about Kyiv's cafe @khlebniy

Serhiy
Serhiy

More by Serhiy

View profile
    • Like