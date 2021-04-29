Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
3fold Brochure Design

The PDlasta is an ampule mediciene for treatment of Cancer, it lowers the body temperature caused by the chemotherapy. so I used the concept o ice to express this function. illustration is all made up with photoshop.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
