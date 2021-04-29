Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ostad Tarah

Mabili

Ostad Tarah
Ostad Tarah
  • Save
Mabili coffee café cup cafe steam design branding logo design logo
Download color palette

Mabili is a coffee shop and the logo is a combination of typography and a cup illustration. and the letter B is designed as a cup of hot coffee!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Ostad Tarah
Ostad Tarah

More by Ostad Tarah

View profile
    • Like