Megha Kaura

Fashion Website Design

Megha Kaura
Megha Kaura
  • Save
Fashion Website Design fashion brand creative design uiux landing page ui landing page figma adobe photoshop branding app design design daily ui ui daily 100 challenge adobe xd
Download color palette

Hi There,
This is a Web UI exploration for a Fashion brand .
Hope you like it ❤️
Tell me What do you think in the comments 💬

Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow me to not miss upcoming work

Megha Kaura
Megha Kaura

More by Megha Kaura

View profile
    • Like