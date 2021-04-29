Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rejected proposals

Rejected proposals health fitness design identity rejected corporate branding brand
During the pandemic I had some spare time to side projects so I was helping my good friends of bejao.fit with the restyling of their brand, here you have some of the rejected paths we explored. Working with them is always inspiring :)

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
