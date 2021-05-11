Quberten

The Russian Handball Super League

The Russian Handball Super League sport handball branding q10 sports logo sports identity sports design sports branding sports
The logo for the Russian Handball Championship — Parimatch Superleague.

The base of the logo is an easy-to-read image of an attacking player in a handball match. The silhouette is built strictly geometrically and contains an encrypted letter S, symbolizing the Superleague.

Read more here: https://quberten.com/Superleague-Parimatch

