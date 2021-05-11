The Russian Handball Super League

Trending designs to inspire you
The logo for the Russian Handball Championship — Parimatch Superleague.
The base of the logo is an easy-to-read image of an attacking player in a handball match. The silhouette is built strictly geometrically and contains an encrypted letter S, symbolizing the Superleague.
Read more here: https://quberten.com/Superleague-Parimatch