HC Severstal

HC Severstal cat wildcat sport mascot lynx hockey logo khl hockey q10 sports logo sports identity sports design sports branding sports
The logo of Severstal hockey club from the KHL.

The logo is painted in a new style: flat minimalism. It retains the qualities of sports: the rigidness and the moderate aggressiveness. The mood of the illustration corresponds to both the brutality in hockey and an equally harsh field: metallurgy.

More info here: https://quberten.com/hc-Severstal-redesign

