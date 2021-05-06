Trending designs to inspire you
The logo of Severstal hockey club from the KHL.
The logo is painted in a new style: flat minimalism. It retains the qualities of sports: the rigidness and the moderate aggressiveness. The mood of the illustration corresponds to both the brutality in hockey and an equally harsh field: metallurgy.
More info here: https://quberten.com/hc-Severstal-redesign