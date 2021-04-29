Mohammad Ali Donyavi

Laboratory company logo

Mohammad Ali Donyavi
Mohammad Ali Donyavi
  • Save
Laboratory company logo logo idea laboratory sciences laboratory sciences medical company laboratory lab visual identity design visual identity logo design logodesign logotype logo concept
Download color palette

Logo designed for Ayhan Laboratory Company located in Tehran

Mohammad Ali Donyavi
Mohammad Ali Donyavi

More by Mohammad Ali Donyavi

View profile
    • Like