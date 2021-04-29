Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sunweb

Concept UI/UX Design for Barber App

Sunweb
Sunweb
Hire Me
  • Save
Concept UI/UX Design for Barber App mobile app illustration animation trending graphic design branding layout app design design app designs interface uidesign icon app web typography ux ui website design
Download color palette

Hey Everyone 🖖

Concept UI/UX Design for Barber App

Hope you like it.

Stay tuned for more 🤘
Press L for some love 👍

Keep in Touch:-
Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Pinterest | Sunweb

Sunweb
Sunweb
A Creative Design Agency
Hire Me

More by Sunweb

View profile
    • Like