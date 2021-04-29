Bjørn Tore Hansen

Afternoon Delight

Bjørn Tore Hansen
Bjørn Tore Hansen
Hire Me
  • Save
Afternoon Delight ronburgundy badgedesign logo vector norway design type round circle vintage anchorman retro badge typography
Download color palette

I've had this song stuck on my mind for several days, so I had to make a badge for it 😂

Bjørn Tore Hansen
Bjørn Tore Hansen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Bjørn Tore Hansen

View profile
    • Like