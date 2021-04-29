Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dylan Cooper

VISA CARD MOCKUP

VISA CARD MOCKUP abstract debit card visa card gradient pink blue card design card design mockups graphic design
The design being showcased is a mockup of the Visa card concept that I created. The concept conveys that money and nature should be connected and that money and the industries as well as the world that interact with money; should work with and respect nature.

