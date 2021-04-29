Fahim Khan

Letter F + Falcon Bird - logo design

Fahim Khan
Fahim Khan
Hire Me
  • Save
Letter F + Falcon Bird - logo design logo logos logotype logomark logosymbol logotypes logoicon logodesign logodesigns logodesigner brand branding brand identity lettermark letter logo letter logo design bird icon bird logo modern logo
Download color palette

Falcon logo design
My initial concept: Letter F + Falcon Bird
------------------------------------------------
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :

Email: FahimGfxs@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +8801764998704

Thank You.

----
Follow me on
behancefacebooktwitterinstagram

Fahim Khan
Fahim Khan
⚡️Logo & Brand Identity Designer Let's 💬
Hire Me

More by Fahim Khan

View profile
    • Like