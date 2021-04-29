Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Samira

DailyUI 004 - Calculator

Samira
Samira
  • Save
DailyUI 004 - Calculator ui ux dailyui 004 ui dailyuichallenge app design app ui design dailyui appdesign
Download color palette

Today's challenge was to design a calculator.

I tried two different designs in light and dark mode.
I'm happy to hear your thoughts on it, feedback is highly appreciated! :-)

Samira
Samira

More by Samira

View profile
    • Like