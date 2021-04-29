Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Illustration for Wattpad

Illustration for Wattpad design ux flat ui linear illustration writing app write books document words wattpad publish website
HI Everyone,

I recently had the opportunity to work with Studio Feather on creating a brand video for Wattpad.

Today I'm showing you my illustration of it, and you can watch the full animation here: https://studiofeather.com/portfolio/wattpad/ :)

Enyoy!

