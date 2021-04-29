Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Filip Justić
Balkan Brothers

Sendlane - Web Design System

Filip Justić
Balkan Brothers
Filip Justić for Balkan Brothers
Hire Us
  • Save
Sendlane - Web Design System email marketing b2b saas website design agency breakpoints modules style guide grid guides spacing photography typography colors components app dashboard product design web design design system
Sendlane - Web Design System email marketing b2b saas website design agency breakpoints modules style guide grid guides spacing photography typography colors components app dashboard product design web design design system
Sendlane - Web Design System email marketing b2b saas website design agency breakpoints modules style guide grid guides spacing photography typography colors components app dashboard product design web design design system
Sendlane - Web Design System email marketing b2b saas website design agency breakpoints modules style guide grid guides spacing photography typography colors components app dashboard product design web design design system
Sendlane - Web Design System email marketing b2b saas website design agency breakpoints modules style guide grid guides spacing photography typography colors components app dashboard product design web design design system
Sendlane - Web Design System email marketing b2b saas website design agency breakpoints modules style guide grid guides spacing photography typography colors components app dashboard product design web design design system
Download color palette
  1. Sendlane-DS@2x.jpg
  2. Sendlane-DS 1@2x.jpg
  3. Sendlane-DS 2@2x.jpg
  4. Sendlane-DS 3@2x.jpg
  5. Sendlane-DS 4@2x.jpg
  6. Sendlane-DS 5@2x.jpg

Hi there folks!

Sharing the fine work that went into Sendlane. We created a comprehensive web design system tackling colors, typography, spacing, grids, photography, modules, iconography, components, etc.

The client
Sendlane is an email marketing platform based in San Diego. Founded in 2013, the company has grown to a team of more than 50 people and helps a wide range of eCommerce businesses to get more from their email marketing efforts.

The challenge
CEO Jimmy Kim and his marketing team felt that their own brand and website was vastly underselling their powerful offer — so BB Agency came onboard to help.

The solution
We completed a full rebrand for Sendlane, supported by a brand new website with an optimized user experience and Webflow integration.

The services
— Visual identity
— Brand guidelines
 — UX research
— Website design
— Design system
— Webflow integration

Learn more Sendlane Case Study

Thanks to Jimmy, Caitlin, Sonya, LeeAnna, and Vicente for helping us achieve such a great milestone in Sendlane's journey.

Thanks to Vicente R. M., Adrian, Filip, Wesley, Don, Stephane, and Lucas for their work on the project. We did it!

---

We are BB Agency
Digital agency building amazing SaaS websites for inspiring brands. Offering full process from branding to launch. Through challenging core assumptions, we shape the products and services that improve the lives of thousands every single day.

Check us out at www.bb.agency

Give BB Agency a follow below:
Behance / Instagram / Facebook / Linkedin

Balkan Brothers
Balkan Brothers
Digital agency helping SaaS brands connect with their users
Hire Us

More by Balkan Brothers

View profile
    • Like