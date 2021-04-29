Sendlane - Web Design System

Hi there folks!

Sharing the fine work that went into Sendlane. We created a comprehensive web design system tackling colors, typography, spacing, grids, photography, modules, iconography, components, etc.

The client

Sendlane is an email marketing platform based in San Diego. Founded in 2013, the company has grown to a team of more than 50 people and helps a wide range of eCommerce businesses to get more from their email marketing efforts.

The challenge

CEO Jimmy Kim and his marketing team felt that their own brand and website was vastly underselling their powerful offer — so BB Agency came onboard to help.

The solution

We completed a full rebrand for Sendlane, supported by a brand new website with an optimized user experience and Webflow integration.

The services

— Visual identity

— Brand guidelines

— UX research

— Website design

— Design system

— Webflow integration

Learn more Sendlane Case Study

Thanks to Jimmy, Caitlin, Sonya, LeeAnna, and Vicente for helping us achieve such a great milestone in Sendlane's journey.

Thanks to Vicente R. M., Adrian, Filip, Wesley, Don, Stephane, and Lucas for their work on the project. We did it!

---

