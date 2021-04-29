Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ngo Bao

Icon Social Media Neumorphism Design

Ngo Bao
Ngo Bao
  • Save
Icon Social Media Neumorphism Design design icon social icon set icon design 3d icon app ui
Download color palette

The project makes it a long time ago, an idea for icon social media on a rainy day at the coffee shop.
If you like that, Press "L" for me.
Thanks

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Ngo Bao
Ngo Bao

More by Ngo Bao

View profile
    • Like