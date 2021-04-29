Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Adam Mandel

Introducing; Offside illustrations

Adam Mandel
Adam Mandel
  • Save
Introducing; Offside illustrations football kits history poster sticker design print design stadium football store football logo offside store football club print stickers football illustrator minimal vector logo illustration design
Download color palette

Today marks a massive milestone for myself as a creative and entrepreneur. I have decided to open a shop, selling all things football (soccer for you 'mericans) related.

From historical wacky Serie A 90s kit stickers to current Premier League winners Liverpool.

I will be posting a few snippets before launching my store to get together interest, if you would be interested, please comment and like!

Many thanks 🙏⚽️

Adam Mandel
Adam Mandel

More by Adam Mandel

View profile
    • Like