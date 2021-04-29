Introducing; Offside illustrations

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Today marks a massive milestone for myself as a creative and entrepreneur. I have decided to open a shop, selling all things football (soccer for you 'mericans) related.
From historical wacky Serie A 90s kit stickers to current Premier League winners Liverpool.
I will be posting a few snippets before launching my store to get together interest, if you would be interested, please comment and like!
Many thanks 🙏⚽️