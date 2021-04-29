Dejan Baric
Riotters

BetterProducts Landing Page + Illustrations

Dejan Baric
Riotters
Dejan Baric for Riotters
Hire Us
  • Save
BetterProducts Landing Page + Illustrations webdesigner illustration userinterfaces web ux uiux userinterfacedesign design webdesign ui
BetterProducts Landing Page + Illustrations webdesigner illustration userinterfaces web ux uiux userinterfacedesign design webdesign ui
BetterProducts Landing Page + Illustrations webdesigner illustration userinterfaces web ux uiux userinterfacedesign design webdesign ui
Download color palette
  1. betterproducts dribbble riotters.jpg
  2. BetterPoducts.mp4
  3. BP 01.png
  4. BP sketches.jpeg

Hello everyone! 👋👋👋 I hope that you are feeling alright.

I want to show you one interesting web project that I did a few months ago. This design is created by myself together with illustrations.

Don't forget to check the sketches in the attachment.

About project:
Accelerating Growth for B2B SaaS Startups & Online Services

Marketing & Product Management Services for B2B software-based startups.

- Growth Hacking & Improving Product-Market fit
- Product strategy and Data-Driven Product Roadmap creation
- Lead generation
- Setting up and improving Marketing, Sales, Product processes

Have a nice day! ☀️
---
We’re available for new projects:
design@riotters.com 📬

Cheers!

Riotters
Riotters
World-class design services 😎
Hire Us

More by Riotters

View profile
    • Like