BetterProducts Landing Page + Illustrations

Hello everyone! 👋👋👋 I hope that you are feeling alright.
I want to show you one interesting web project that I did a few months ago. This design is created by myself together with illustrations.
Don't forget to check the sketches in the attachment.
About project:
Accelerating Growth for B2B SaaS Startups & Online Services
Marketing & Product Management Services for B2B software-based startups.
- Growth Hacking & Improving Product-Market fit
- Product strategy and Data-Driven Product Roadmap creation
- Lead generation
- Setting up and improving Marketing, Sales, Product processes
Have a nice day! ☀️
---
We’re available for new projects:
design@riotters.com 📬
Cheers!