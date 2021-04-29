Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Prerna kohli

Sign Up UI

Prerna kohli
Prerna kohli
  • Save
Sign Up UI component ui design college ideation collection education educational website daliy ui clean ui uiux illustration mobile app minimalist component design uidesign ui minimal
Download color palette

College Sign-up Page UI Design
Hope you like it!
Press "L" if you like it.
Please comment, open for feedback.
For more projects visit: https://www.behance.net/prernakohli
https://www.instagram.com/the_designage/

Prerna kohli
Prerna kohli

More by Prerna kohli

View profile
    • Like