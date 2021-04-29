Ostad Tarah

Goldoust

Goldoust counseling industrial logo gears branding design logo design logo
Goldoust is an industrial counseling agency and the logo is a combination of gears and chat boxes (which is a symbol of conversations) that describes the agency's field work.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
