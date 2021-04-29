Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Damir Kotorić

Parthenon AR App

Damir Kotorić
Damir Kotorić
Parthenon AR App ux ui augmented reality
  1. parthenon-ar.jpeg
  2. parthenon-ar-athena-1.jpeg
  3. parthenon-ar-athena-2.jpeg
  4. parthenon-ar-athena-3.jpeg
  5. parthenon-ar-marbles.jpeg
  6. parthenon-ar-model.jpeg
  7. parthenon-ar-wayfinding.jpeg
  8. parthenon-ar-petition-1.jpeg

Conceptual design for an AR app guiding visitors on a tour through the past at the Acropolis of Athens, Greece.

More info: https://damirkotoric.com/portfolio/parthenon-ar

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Damir Kotorić
Damir Kotorić
Multidisciplinary designer bringing digital projects to life
