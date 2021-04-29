Live colonies - Various pages

Live Colonies's mission is to put tenants at the heart of their story. Their beautiful home designs are made to be more than just walls but places to move forward. We recently partnered with them to reshape their website and share their vision in an engaging way.

The experience live

—

Product owning : Manon Riou & Florian Verneau

Design : Claire Pinot, Lucas Boilly , Antoine Bosque & Yoann Baunach

Development : Pierre Gicquel, Nicolas Chan & Antoine Lenoir