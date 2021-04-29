Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yoann Baunach
Clint Agency

Live colonies - Various pages

Yoann Baunach
Clint Agency
Yoann Baunach for Clint Agency
Live Colonies's mission is to put tenants at the heart of their story. Their beautiful home designs are made to be more than just walls but places to move forward. We recently partnered with them to reshape their website and share their vision in an engaging way.

The experience live

Product owning : Manon Riou &  Florian Verneau
Design : Claire Pinot,  Lucas Boilly , Antoine Bosque &  Yoann Baunach
Development : Pierre Gicquel,  Nicolas Chan  & Antoine Lenoir

Clint Agency
Clint Agency
