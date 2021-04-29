Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Serhiy

Logo animation

Serhiy
Serhiy
  • Save
Logo animation typeanimation type typogaphy berlin design gif animation loop aftereffects 2d motion design logotype logo
Download color palette

The animated logo I made for the Instagram project @kak.v.berline

Serhiy
Serhiy

More by Serhiy

View profile
    • Like