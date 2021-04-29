Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cayou

Let's go sort some fruits !

Cayou
Cayou
Let's go sort some fruits ! candy menu fun grass sort landscape cloud lemon apple strawberry countryside fruits app fruits aftereffects illustrator design digital illustration game mobile
#PART 1
Creation of a mobile game for the Oh Fruizzz candy brand !
Be connected, the second part is coming soon !!

Thanks for watching 🙏

Cayou
Cayou

