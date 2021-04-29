Herbert - Landing Page

Hello, everyone! so.. last week I searched some herbal beverages website products and found herbertlabs.com which is a beverage derived from plants that will provide benefits to the human body - which got me on the concept of this redesign.

I tried to make a concept where the product will look more attractive followed by product information, specification, and better "shopping" functions in terms of UX.

What do you think? Give your opinion in the comments below! 😉

----------------

Connect with us: owwstudio@gmail.com

Instagram | Behance | Shop at UI8