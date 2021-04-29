Herbert - Landing Page

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, everyone! so.. last week I searched some herbal beverages website products and found herbertlabs.com which is a beverage derived from plants that will provide benefits to the human body - which got me on the concept of this redesign.
I tried to make a concept where the product will look more attractive followed by product information, specification, and better "shopping" functions in terms of UX.
What do you think? Give your opinion in the comments below! 😉
----------------
Connect with us: owwstudio@gmail.com
Instagram | Behance | Shop at UI8