Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Damir Kotorić

Oracy

Damir Kotorić
Damir Kotorić
Hire Me
  • Save
Oracy
Oracy
Oracy
Oracy
Oracy
Download color palette
  1. oracy-cover.jpeg
  2. oracy-light-dark-mobile.jpeg
  3. oracy-light-dark-desktop.jpeg
  4. oracy-audiobook-page.jpeg
  5. oracy-audiobook-page-2.jpeg

Free public domain audiobooks available for listening in a streamlined, simple UI. Oracy is a side project I designed and developed.

More info: https://damirkotoric.com/portfolio/oracy

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Damir Kotorić
Damir Kotorić
Multidisciplinary designer bringing digital projects to life
Hire Me

More by Damir Kotorić

View profile
    • Like