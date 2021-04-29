Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Damir Kotorić

Zhejiang Museum AR App

Damir Kotorić
Damir Kotorić
Designing an AR tour experience for one of China's premier new archaeological museums, in time for its grand opening.

More info: https://damirkotoric.com/portfolio/zjumaa

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Damir Kotorić
Damir Kotorić
Multidisciplinary designer bringing digital projects to life
