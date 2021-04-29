Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Damir Kotorić

AI Design Generator

Damir Kotorić
Damir Kotorić
Hire Me
  • Save
AI Design Generator machine learning ux ui prototype
AI Design Generator machine learning ux ui prototype
AI Design Generator machine learning ux ui prototype
AI Design Generator machine learning ux ui prototype
Download color palette
  1. ai-design-generator-home.jpeg
  2. ai-design-generator-bvg-artefact.jpeg
  3. ai-design-generator-export.jpeg
  4. ai-design-generator-artefact.jpeg

Envisioning a new kind of creative tool which produces creative work using human instructions and machine learning algorithms — an "AI designer".

More info: https://damirkotoric.com/portfolio/ai-design-generator

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Damir Kotorić
Damir Kotorić
Multidisciplinary designer bringing digital projects to life
Hire Me

More by Damir Kotorić

View profile
    • Like