Lattice's Elevated Design Intro

Recently we released Lattice’s Elevated Design – a new way to experience Lattice. I had the chance to work on a super short video intro for social and promotion.
You can see a quick snapshot of the process in the attachment and the little easter egg dedicated to Elliot and Meg, who led the product design effort on this project ✨
You can learn more about the project here:
- Unveiling Lattice’s Elevated Design
—
Made in collaboration with le Derek 🙌
🌱 Learn more about Grow → lattice.com/grow
