Luc Chaissac
Lattice

Lattice's Elevated Design Intro

Luc Chaissac
Lattice
Luc Chaissac for Lattice
tag light debut 3d motion
Lattice's Elevated Design Intro tag light debut 3d motion
  1. Comp 2.mp4
  2. color--test.jpg
  3. ee.png

Recently we released Lattice’s Elevated Design – a new way to experience Lattice. I had the chance to work on a super short video intro for social and promotion.

You can see a quick snapshot of the process in the attachment and the little easter egg dedicated to Elliot and Meg, who led the product design effort on this project ✨

You can learn more about the project here:
- Unveiling Lattice’s Elevated Design

Made in collaboration with le Derek 🙌

🌱 Learn more about Grow → lattice.com/grow

👉 Check-out our design team's page and join us!

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Lattice
Lattice
Lattice
