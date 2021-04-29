Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
HRM Dashboard

Cleveroad
Cleveroad
HRM Dashboard
What'sWhat's up, Dribbble?
Today we want to introduce a dashboard of our HRM system.
The dashboard shows the advanced statistics of the employees' satisfaction. There are data about total employees, the number of leaves, new workers, and even happiness rate.
The stats offers information about staff turnover, project employment, and working format. The system makes management more convenient.
https://www.cleveroad.com/

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Cleveroad
Cleveroad
Creating digital products that meet business objectives
