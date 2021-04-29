HRM Dashboard

What'sWhat's up, Dribbble?

Today we want to introduce a dashboard of our HRM system.

The dashboard shows the advanced statistics of the employees' satisfaction. There are data about total employees, the number of leaves, new workers, and even happiness rate.

The stats offers information about staff turnover, project employment, and working format. The system makes management more convenient.

