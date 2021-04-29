Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Job search website

Hello Dribbblers!

GoWork is one of the largest Poland recruitment and opinion-forming platform. The main goal is to offer users a wide range of job offers and company reviews.

My goal was to rebrand a logo and create new concept of the website.

This is a view of job listing ;-)

