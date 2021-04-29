Gabby Hoefer

A personal website for a Bella the Rabbit

As part of a Web Apps course, I designed & coded a personal website for my rabbit! The goal was to showcase her sassy personality while also describing some of her daily habits and skills. It was a fun little project and I'm excited to share it here :)

