Damir Kotorić

New Alexandria

Damir Kotorić
Damir Kotorić
Hire Me
  • Save
New Alexandria humanities prototype ux ui
New Alexandria humanities prototype ux ui
New Alexandria humanities prototype ux ui
New Alexandria humanities prototype ux ui
New Alexandria humanities prototype ux ui
Download color palette
  1. new-alexandria-commentary.jpeg
  2. new-alexandria-cover.jpeg
  3. new-alexandria-search.jpeg
  4. new-alexandria-text-commentary.jpeg
  5. new-alexandria-text.jpeg

Designing an open, peer-reviewed, and accessible platform for commentaries of ancient texts. In collaboration with the Center for Hellenic Studies at Harvard University.

More info: https://damirkotoric.com/portfolio/new-alexandria

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Damir Kotorić
Damir Kotorić
Multidisciplinary designer bringing digital projects to life
Hire Me

More by Damir Kotorić

View profile
    • Like