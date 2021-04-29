Task Management App - UI Concept

Hello, Dribbbleres!

This is a Task Management App that is useful for personal and team task management. You can schedule your task by date and time and get notifications about running tasks, team discussions, and progress. I am thinking of a group video chat with easy and seamless user interaction in further exploration. How does it look? Leave your thoughts and do show some LOVE.

