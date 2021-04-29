Björn Berglund

Lettering artworks for Friluftsfrämjandet

Björn Berglund
Björn Berglund
Hire Me
  • Save
Lettering artworks for Friluftsfrämjandet cup design baseball cap lettering custom type hand drawn type sans serif lettering typography lettering quote friluftsframjandet hand lettering product lettering mug lettering mug design typography tshirt design apparel lettering tshirt lettering tshirtdesign
Download color palette

Always fun to see my work out in the wild. Lettering quote in Swedish for Friluftsfrämjandet – an organization that through outdoor life works for public health, joy of life and respect for nature. With over 100,000 members, 7,000 leaders, 500 preschools and schools, 300 local departments and 25 ski slopes, it’s Sweden’s largest outdoor organization. Will soon be available to purchase on https://www.outnorth.se/friluftsframjandet

Images from Friluftsfrämjandet.

Björn Berglund
Björn Berglund
Effective Beauty™
Hire Me

More by Björn Berglund

View profile
    • Like