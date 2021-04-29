Lettering artworks for Friluftsfrämjandet

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Always fun to see my work out in the wild. Lettering quote in Swedish for Friluftsfrämjandet – an organization that through outdoor life works for public health, joy of life and respect for nature. With over 100,000 members, 7,000 leaders, 500 preschools and schools, 300 local departments and 25 ski slopes, it’s Sweden’s largest outdoor organization. Will soon be available to purchase on https://www.outnorth.se/friluftsframjandet
Images from Friluftsfrämjandet.