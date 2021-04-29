Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
anncreativestudio

#DailyUI001

anncreativestudio
anncreativestudio
  • Save
#DailyUI001 app ux design
Download color palette

For this challenge, designers are tasked to create a sign-up page, modal, form, or app screen related to signing up for something. Designs can either be a volunteer event, contest registration, or anything you can imagine.

#newbie

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
anncreativestudio
anncreativestudio

More by anncreativestudio

View profile
    • Like