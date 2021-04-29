Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Michael Andreuzza

Free Project listing website.

Michael Andreuzza
Michael Andreuzza
  • Save
Free Project listing website. gradient tailwind css app clean typography web design freebie free
Download color palette

Landing pages for your next project.

You're about to launch and must be 100% focused on your product. Don't lose precious days designing a landing page and testing. Instead, get one and speed up the process..

Get it on:
https://www.wickedtemplates.com/demos

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Michael Andreuzza
Michael Andreuzza
Founder | Front-end | UI/UX design @ wickedtemplates.

More by Michael Andreuzza

View profile
    • Like