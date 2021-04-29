Fitness App UI Design

Hi everyone,

FIT CLUB is a platform where people can follow their workouts exclusively based on their goals, physical ability, age, sports equipment, and capacity. It provides people to do workouts wherever they want and at the specific time they desire because it is totally online and no gym or special equipment is required.

I used the Google material design system with a little modification and enhancement.

