FOODEA | Food Delivery app UX/UI Design

FOODEA | Food Delivery app UX/UI Design
Say Hi to bdsahin365@gmail.com

View Full Project on Behance: https://bit.ly/3xtifTD

Also, I write a case study of this design.
My article is about how I solve the food delivery app. In this article, I write a deep case study about the app with different UX methods necessary to provide the user the best user experience.
Read UX Case Study of FOOD Delivery App: https://bit.ly/3xBcD9F

